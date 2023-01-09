Princess Diana’s well-known velvet attire by Victor Edelstein goes up on the market at Sotheby’s

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

It might not be as famous as her head-turning “revenge dress,” but an aubergine-colored silk velvet piece is still one of Princess Diana’s most iconic gowns. The late royal wore it for both an official royal portrait in 1991 and an intimate Vanity Fair spread in 1997, just before her death.

For the first time in over 25 years, the dress will be auctioned, and is expected to fetch up to $120,000 at a Sotheby’s sale in New York later this month.

Princess Diana’s aubergine velvet ballgown is going up for sale for the first time in 25 years. Credit: Sotheby’s

Designed by couturier Victor Edelstein, The strapless number features a sculptural sweetheart neckline and a tulip-shaped skirt. It last sold for $24,150 in 1997, during a Christie’s charity auction featuring 79 dresses donated by Diana. The sales collectively reached $3.25 million, benefiting AIDS and cancer organizations including the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she served as president for eight…