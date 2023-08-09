Prithvi Shaw: India batter hits 244 for Northamptonshire in One-Day Cup

Prithvi Shaw’s previous best List A score was 227 not out, made off 152 balls, for Mumbai in 2021

Northamptonshire opener Prithvi Shaw smashed 244 off 153 balls as they piled up 415-8 against Somerset in the One-Day Cup at Wantage Road.

It was the second highest score in a county List A game as Northants came within 10 runs of equalling the club’s best 50-over total.

Surrey’s Ali Brown still holds the record one-day score in English cricket with his 268 against Glamorgan in 2002.

Shaw struck 11 sixes and 28 fours and put on 194 with Sam Whiteman (54).

India batter Shaw, who once scored 546 in a single innings as a 14-year-old and made a debut Test century when he was only 18, was signed by Northants to bring – as head coach John Sadler put it – a “bit of superstardom” to the club.

Having made 34 and 26 in his first two innings for the club, the 23-year-old brought up his 50 off 44 balls against Somerset with a square cut for four off Danny Lamb.

The right-hander, who shared a stand of 108…