Pritzker-prize successful architect Arata Isozaki has died on the age of 91

Written by Stephy Chung, CNN Contributors Emi Jozuka, CNN

Pritzker-prize winning architect Arata Isozaki has died at the age of 91, according to his longtime partner Misa Shin. He passed away due to natural causes on Wednesday at his home in Naha, in Japan’s Okinawa prefecture. In a statement from his office, Arata Isozaki and Associates, Shin said that a private funeral service would be held with only close relatives present.

As one of the first Japanese architects to work globally, his prolific career spanned more than six decades, with over 100 completed buildings erected in Asia, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Australia. The bold, helical Art Tower Mito in Japan, the Sidra tree-inspired Qatar National Convention Center in Doha and the Palau Saint Jordi arena, created for the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, are among his best-known works.