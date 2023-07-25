Probe Gold Begins Summer Drilling Program on its Detour Quebec Project – Probe G… – Press Release

Highlights:



TORONTO, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Probe Gold Inc. PRB PROBF (“Probe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the initiation of a 7,500-meter drilling program designed to evaluate high-priority targets on its Detour Quebec project (the “Project”). The program will primarily focus on the La Peltrie area, where a new discovery of copper-gold-silver-molybdenum (“Cu-Au-Ag-Mo”) was made (refer to Probe press releases dated December 6, 2022). It will also cover the western region of the Project, adjacent to Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.’s (“Agnico”) Detour Lake mine property, as well as two additional areas. Two helicopter-supported drill rigs have been deployed and will test eight high-priority targets on the Midland La Peltrie Option property and fourteen high-priority targets on Probe’s 100%-owned property (see Figure 1).

David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe, states “We are fortunate that the wildfires affecting much of Quebec are being brought under control and our thoughts go to the residents who have been affected by these devastating events. We are also grateful…