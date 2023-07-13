Probe Gold to Acquire the Croinor Gold Property in Val-d’Or, Quebec – Probe Gold… – Press Release

Highlights:



The Croinor Gold Property is adjacent to the Company’s Megiscane property in Val-d’Or East, and hosts a current, high-grade, measured and indicated gold resource of 187,900 ounces of gold at 6.47 g/t and inferred mineral resource of 39,800 ounces of gold at 6.19 g/t.

The Property falls within the scope of the Novador Development project and has the potential to contribute to its central-mill design.

District-scale, under-explored land package of 152 sq km with significant resource expansion and exploration upside, work to begin immediately after closing.

Probe to acquire the property for aggregate consideration of $4.5 million, payable at the closing of the acquisition in a combination of cash and common shares of the Company.

TORONTO, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PROBE GOLD INC. PRB PROBF (“Probe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement of purchase and sale (the “Agreement“) with Monarch Mining Corporation (“Monarch“), pursuant to which Probe has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in the Croinor Gold property (the “Property“). The Property acquisition extends the Company’s land package immediately to the east of the Company’s Novador Project (“Novador“) (see figure 1) and increases Probe’s landholdings in Val-d’Or to 600 square kilometers. The closing of the transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks and is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including that of the Toronto Stock Exchange, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/627fa9cc-2159-4201-b405-2d019be3ef9e

Figure 1 – Probe Gold Val-d’Or properties with the Croinor acquisition

David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe, states: “The Croinor property is a highly strategic acquisition for a number of reasons, it ties into our current development model in Val-d’Or; increases our…