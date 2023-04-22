Procter & Gamble Brings Relief to Residents Affected by Historic Flooding in Sou… – Press Release

The Procter & Gamble Company PG:

Tide Loads of Hope Set-Up (Photo: Business Wire)

WHO: Families, individuals and first responders in need of personal care items, cleaning products or laundry services in the wake of historic flooding in southeast Florida.

WHAT: The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit, powered by Matthew 25: Ministries, has been deployed to support relief and recovery efforts in the wake of historic flooding in southeast Florida. The mobile laundry vehicle will begin services in impacted areas, providing free, full-service laundry to residents affected by the recent tornados. Residents can bring clothes (up to two loads per household) to be washed, dried and folded free of charge. All washable clothing types will be accepted, with the exception of heavy bedding.

In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, P&G will also distribute free personal care kits with everyday essentials, as well as cleaning products to meet basic hygiene and home care needs.

WHY: Storms brought unprecedented rainfall, totaling more than 25 inches and causing flash floods across southeast Florida. The historic floods damaged nearly a thousand homes and left residents without access to clean water.

Since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Tide Loads of Hope has been supporting communities devastated by natural disasters, helping to restore a sense of normalcy through the simple act of providing clean clothes. Tide Loads of Hope laundering services and P&G everyday essential kits are free and available to people affected by these disasters and the volunteers who are helping to respond.

WHERE: Starting on Saturday, April 22, the team will collect laundry at the following location from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. or until daily capacity has been reached. The team will also be distributing personal care kits and cleaning supplies directly into the affected…