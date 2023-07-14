Prodapt to Launch New Solutions on AWS to Accelerate Digital Transformation of C… – Press Release

Prodapt, one of the largest and fastest-growing specialized firms in the Connectedness industry, announced it will work with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help Communications Service Providers (CSPs) achieve business benefits by accelerating their digital transformation.

As an Advanced Consulting Partner of AWS, Prodapt is equipped with strong service delivery expertise in AWS technologies, capabilities, and best practices. This allows Prodapt to leverage its deep capabilities in Operations & Business Support Systems (OSS/BSS) and proven expertise in the Connectedness domain to transform the operations and end-user experience of mutual customers.

Working together, Prodapt will make its Network Service Assurance solution for CSPs (NeSA) available on AWS to assist in network incident diagnosis, predict and prevent network service incidents. With an agreed pipeline of joint solutions, Prodapt aims to help CSPs achieve significant improvements in agility, innovation, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.

“Prodapt is thrilled to be a member of the AWS Partner Network,” said Rajiv Papneja, Chief Technology Officer, Prodapt. “As a leading cloud provider, AWS helps us realize the full power of our automation and full-stack observability accelerators. Alongside our strong domain expertise, AWS enables our vision to provide CSP-focused, Platform-as-a-Service offerings to our customers and modernize their network and IT real estate,” he said.

“Thanks to the combined efforts of Prodapt and AWS, our OSS/BSS transformation project was a great success. With their expertise in providing infrastructure at scale and handling complex data migrations, we were able to streamline our operations and gain valuable business insights. Their partnership was instrumental in helping us achieve our goals and move towards a more efficient and data-driven future,” said Eduardo Santiago, IT Business Partner, Liberty Communications of Puerto Rico.

