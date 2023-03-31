Product-based sales training market size to grow by USD 2,385.09 million between… – Press Release





NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The product-based sales training market size is expected to grow by USD 2,385.09 million at a CAGR of 7.11% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The market is driven by the increased emphasis on cost-effective training methods. Companies are shifting toward the use of online and blended learning to achieve cost-effectiveness and avail other benefits. Online and blended courses are inexpensive compared to classroom-based learning. These courses eliminate costs associated with traveling and relocation. Moreover, these methods establish coordination among teams that are spread across multiple locations. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of online and blended learning courses among end-users, which is driving the growth of the market. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report





The report on the product-based sales training market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies increased emphasis on cost-effective training methods as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The product-based sales training market is segmented by end-user (consumer goods, BFSI, automotive, and others), learning method (blended training, online training, and ILT), and geography (North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East and Africa).

The market will witness significant growth in the consumer goods segment during the forecast period. The consumer goods industry is evolving quickly, as many companies are constantly adapting to changes in consumer behavior and preferences. In addition, the rapidly growing consumer base and the need for efficient delivery…