Professional Education Courses – Press Release

NEW YORK, NY , May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Professionals have busy lives. Your financial situation carries a complexity not everyone understands, and your needs are unique. Financial literacy is critical to becoming an effective and successful professional. As a highly-trained, highly-compensated professional, ask yourself:
- What would you do if you couldn’t work?
- How would you pay your bills if you lost your income?
- What would become of your practice if you were unable to treat patients or clients?
- How would the loss of income affect your lifestyle and ability to provide for your family?
Insurance: the foundation of financial planning.
The odds of an American worker becoming disabled and unable to work at some point in their career is roughly 25–30%. When you’re a professional averaging a six-figure income, its abrupt halt can create a dire financial situation.
If you are a part of a practice or even own it, you are responsible for every aspect of it, which creates stress and involves a large time commitment that renders many long-term fiscal strategies untenable. As a professional, you know the importance of protecting yourself from financial ruin in the event of an accident or injury. Disability insurance is a critical part of any risk management strategy, and it is especially important for professional services.
Men have a 43% chance of becoming seriously disabled during their working years. Women have a 54% chance. Disability causes nearly 50% of all mortgage foreclosures, with 2% caused by death. 70% of the private sector workforce has no long-term disability insurance. Without income from your job, profession, or practice, even a short-term disability can have devastating consequences.
Close to 90% of disabling accidents and illnesses are not work related. Therefore, as a professional, you need to understand the difference between own-occupation disability insurance and any occupation disability insurance. Professionals with specialties should…