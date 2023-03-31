Professional haircare products market size to grow by USD 5.37 billion from 2021… – Press Release

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global professional haircare products market size is estimated to increase by USD 5.37 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market’s growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the introduction of customized products. Vendors in the market are focusing on the development and launch of new and innovative products to cater to growing consumer demands. They are introducing technologically advanced products that offer benefits such as UV ray protection, scalp care, and moisturizing benefits. Vendors have also begun investing in customized products and haircare treatments that suit the specific requirements of customers. For instance, in February 2022, Pantene launched the New Lengths Collection, a new haircare regimen created by scientists. All these factors are driving the growth of the global professional haircare products market. Discover some insights on market size and forecast before buying the full report – Request a sample report

Global Professional Haircare Products Market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), type (regular haircare products and natural and organic products), product (hair colorants, shampoos and conditioners, and hair styling products), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).