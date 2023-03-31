ProfNet Expert Alerts for March 31, 2023 – Press Release

Also in This Edition: Media Industry News

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

EXPERT ALERTS

Banking Crises

Women Mass Shooters

ChatGPT and Education

MEDIA JOBS

Senior Video Graphics Animator, The Wall Street Journal (NY)

CFO Journal Bureau Chief, The Wall Street Journal (NY)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

20 Helpful Verification Tools for Journalists

3 Blogs Offering Support and Resources for Women in Media

Banking Crises

Ejindu “EJ” Ume

Associate Professor, Economics

Miami University

It could get worse before it gets better. The root cause this time is different – But I think that we are taking the right precautions from policy and regulatory standpoints. I feel the fed has done the right thing in terms of opening up their lending facility, the so I think they are taking proper so that we don’t have a repeat of 2008.

How the current banking/financial crisis can affect average citizens and how this is different that the financial crisis of 2008.

Website: miamioh.edu

Media contact: Alecia Lipton, [email protected]

Women Mass Shooters

JP Guilbault

CEO

Navigate360

Historical instances of female mass shooters are incredibly rare according to a January 2023 report from the US Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center. That said, mental health issues like pervasive sadness, hopelessness, depression and thoughts of self-harm and violence are increasing among our youth, particularly young girls. Suicide among young women is increasing at a faster rate than ever recorded based on Office of National Statistics data – up from 2.5 deaths per 100,000 females to 3.6. What is important to remember is that there is no profile. Yes, there are patterns, but the reality is, our prevention, assessments, and intervention programs must remain vigilant and account for what does not fit the norm. The fact is, a well-trained community – educators, family members, and friends – that can…