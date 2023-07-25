Progress on share buyback programme – Press Release

Progress on share buyback programme

ING announced today that, in line with the launch of our €1.5 billion share buyback programme announced on 11 May 2023, we repurchased 1,614,295 shares during the week of 17 July 2023 up to and including 21 July 2023.

The shares were repurchased at an average price of €13.07 for a total amount of €21,094,846.35. For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ING website at www.ing.com/investorrelations.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 16,990,180 ordinary shares at an average price of €12.23 for a total consideration of €207,753,404.24. To date approximately 13.85% of the maximum total value of the share buyback programme has been completed.

