Project Estimator Brian Wier Joins Ramtech Building Systems – Press Release

MANSFIELD, Texas, April 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Design-Build commercial modular construction firm Ramtech Building Systems of Mansfield, TX has announced that the company has added to its development team by welcoming industry veteran Brian Wier to serve in the company’s estimating department. Mr. Wier brings to Ramtech a broad background in project estimating, and in the managing of vendor relationships for the development of complex projects for a wide variety of industrial and commercial modular building applications. His previous work experience also includes leadership roles in creating and implementing training procedures for project estimators working in both Texas and Oklahoma.

Mr. Wier joins Ramtech at a pivotal time for the company as they seek to grow both their traditional and slab-on-grade permanent modular construction business. In welcoming Mr. Wier, Ramtech President Matt Slataper stated, “Bryan’s diverse experience has prepared him to add immediate value to our Estimating Department by coordinating between our sales and design teams, and as a primary liaison with our subcontractors, suppliers, and design partners to help us deliver the highest quality modular building solutions to our customers. We are thrilled to have Brian join the Ramtech team and we’re excited to see what the future holds as he develops into a key thought-leader within our organization.”

A Tarrant County native, Mr. Wier was educated in the Fort Worth area, completing a general studies degree in the Tarrant County College system. In addition to continuing education courses to further his leadership and organizational skills for focusing on product quality and labor efficiencies, Mr. Wier is also a credentialed CISCO Certified Network Administrator by way of the Cisco Networking Academy program.

About Ramtech Building Systems and Modular Construction

