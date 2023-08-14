Promising tumor control for fostrox in combination with Lenvima in ongoing phase… – Press Release

Continued tumor control in the liver in 7 of the first 10 patients after three months of treatment

The patient who benefited the longest from fostrox + Lenvima® remains on treatment after 12 months, with tumor reduction maintained

Consistently good safety and tolerability profile

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Medivir AB MVIR (Stockholm: MVIR), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer in areas of high unmet medical need, announced today that the 15th patient with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) has been included in the ongoing phase 2a study. The study evaluates safety and efficacy with the candidate drug fostrox in combination with Lenvima® in patients for whom current first- or second-line treatment has proven ineffective or is not tolerable.

The preliminary results from the initial phase 1b part were positive with a good safety and tolerability profile. The study, which is an open-label, multi-center, dose-escalation and dose-expansion study, continues to show encouraging clinical results as the disease has been stabilized in the majority of patients and they remain on treatment.

The interest in including patients in the ongoing phase 2a study with fostrox + Lenvima® has been great among both investigators and patients. The combination remains tolerable and only one patient has discontinued treatment due to side effects related to fostrox. Furthermore, the need for dose reductions has been lower than expected. The observed tolerability is of outmost importance as patients with HCC often have an increased sensitivity to drugs in general due to impaired liver function.

“The rapid inclusion of patients in phase 2a is a clear sign that the combination of fostrox and Lenvima® is seen as an attractive treatment option and that the medical need for a new, effective treatment for HCC is large. We are very encouraged by the early signals of efficacy and good tolerability, and we look forward with confidence to…