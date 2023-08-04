PropertyGuru Group Limited to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Au… – Press Release

PropertyGuru Group Limited PGRU (“PropertyGuru” or “the Company”), Southeast Asia’s leading1 property technology company, today announced that it will report second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 24 at 8:00am Eastern Standard Time (EST) / 8:00pm Singapore Standard Time (SGT), following the release of its earnings materials, to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook.

What: PropertyGuru Group Limited Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Time: 8:00 am Eastern Standard Time / 8:00 pm Singapore Standard Time

Register here: https://propertyguru.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QaSHLCFgTKeDX8kfjAd6SA

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at: https://investors.propertygurugroup.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. For more information, please visit: https://investors.propertygurugroup.com/.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading1 PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 37 million property seekers2 to connect with almost 60,000 agents monthly3 to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.9 million real estate listings4, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 15 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its core markets; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance; home services platform,