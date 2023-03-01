PropertyGuru Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results – PropertyGuru Gr… – Press Release

Revenues Grow 17% Year Over Year in the Fourth Quarter and 35% for the Full Year 2022

Total revenue grew 35% to S$136 million in 2022, with over 20% year on year growth in every segment

Adjusted EBITDA of S$14 million in 2022, up S$25 million from a loss of S$10 million in 2021

Marketplaces 2022 Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.6x over 2021

PropertyGuru Group Limited PGRU (“PropertyGuru” or the “Company”), Southeast Asia’s leading1 property technology (“PropTech”) company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Revenue of S$40 million in the fourth quarter 2022 increased 17% year over year. Net loss was S$5 million in the fourth quarter and Adjusted EBITDA2 was a positive S$5 million. This compares to a net loss of S$27 million3 and Adjusted EBITDA loss of S$4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Management Commentary

Hari V. Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: “We are pleased with our results, as PropertyGuru performed well in the face of several transitory challenges that continue to impact our core markets. While rising interest rates and government credit intervention weighed on market activity, we remained resilient and delivered good growth by helping our customers navigate the challenges they faced and confirming the value add of our solutions in all phases of the real estate cycle.”

“Last year was a historic year for PropertyGuru, as we took the next step in our company’s evolution by listing on the NYSE. Going forward, we see great opportunity in 2023 and beyond as we continue to offer our customers differentiated solutions while looking to opportunistically deploy capital to accelerate the Company’s ongoing expansion. Sendhelper is a good example of a strategic acquisition we are excited about given the value it creates for our large audience base, and the underlying synergies between the companies,” Mr. Krishnan continued. “Rising rates, global inflation, and governmental fiscal…