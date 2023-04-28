Prospera Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Disclosure – Prospera Energy … – Press Release

CALGARY, Alberta, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prospera Energy Inc. (“Prospera” or the “Corporation”) (TSXFRAGXRFF today announces that the filing of its audited annual financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Required Filings”), will be delayed beyond the filing deadline of May 1, 2023, and as a result is in default of its obligations under Part 4 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The delay in the completion of the Required Filings is as a result of delays in the audit process due to management and the Corporation’s external consulting company, collectively, requiring additional technical effort to substantiate the incremental reserves value in the Corporation’s 2022 reserves report. As a result, the auditors now require more time to complete their review of the 2022 reserves report and confirm their partner review to support the audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, and have determined that they will not be able to complete the audit in time to meet the filing deadline.

The Corporation has made an application to the Alberta Securities Commission (the “ASC”) for a management cease trade order (the “MCTO”), which would restrict all trading in securities of the Corporation, whether direct or indirect, by management of the Corporation. The MCTO does not generally affect the ability of shareholders who are not insiders of the Corporation to trade their securities. There is no certainty that the MCTO will be granted.

The Corporation is working expeditiously with its auditor, Crowe MacKay LLP, to complete the audit as soon as possible. Prospera plans to remedy the default and file the Required Filings as soon as it is able to do so and expects such filing to occur on or prior to May 31, 2023. The Corporation also intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternate information guidelines…