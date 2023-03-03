Prospera Energy Utilizes Strong Balance Sheet to Capitalize 2023 Development Pla… – Press Release

CALGARY, Alberta, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prospera Energy Inc. PEI: TSX-V; OF6A: FRA, OTC: GXRFF



Prospera is structured to be well-capitalized in 2023 to fund the capital development program to capture the significant remaining reserves in place. PEI total capitalization ($15 million) includes strategic debt offering below, combined with substantial warrant exercise program of up to $10 million CAD in 2023 plus positive cash flow from operations.

PEI hereby announces that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement debt financing. A total of up to $5,000,000 will be raised offering holders’ interest of 8% per annum, with interest payments to be made quarterly for a term of 2 years. In addition to interest, holders will receive one common share for each dollar of principal advanced, at the time of investment. The company already has received a subscription for $2,500,000 towards this offering.

Debt Term Sheet