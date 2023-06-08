Prosthetic robot arm market size to grow by USD 493.52 million from 2022 to 2027… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global prosthetic robot arm market size is estimated to increase by USD 493.52 million from 2022 to 2027. The market’s growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of over 13.21%. One of the key factors driving the prosthetic robot arm market is the increase in amputation cases. The loss of an arm can significantly affect the level of autonomy and the capability of performing ADL for people, and therefore, the forecast period is expected to witness the emergence of vendors that offer better control over the prosthesis along with products with improvements in force or tactile feedback and grasping capabilities. Apart from these, there is also expected to be an increase in the number of amputation cases due to diseases such as obesity, diabetes, arthritis, stroke, and vascular ailments. The forecast period will see a surge in demand owing to the increase in the global incidence in developed countries, along with the growing number of war veterans with traumatic amputations. Also, there is expected to be a considerable increase in demand for prosthetic robot arms due to the increasing incidence of stroke. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report – Request a sample report

Prosthetic robot arm market – Customer Landscape

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global prosthetic robot arm market from the innovator’s stage to the laggard’s stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global prosthetic robot arm market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2023-2027. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –