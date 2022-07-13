Protections are buffering Little Cayman reefs from threats

CCMI researcher

(CNS): Little Cayman’s coral reefs are subject to the same pressures of climate change and disease as those around the world, but the latest survey of the reefs by the Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI) shows that local marine protections have provided a buffer from the impact of those threats. Fish populations around the island have shown significant signs of recovery and the reefs continue to show resilience, especially within the marine protected areas (MPAs), proving the importance of legal protection.

Nevertheless, the reefs remain vulnerable as they are getting smaller and coral recruitment is decreasing. In addition, the decline in large boulder corals that create massive reef structures leaves the island more vulnerable to storms, according to CCMI researchers.

But there is cause for optimism. Specific protections put in place in 2016 to protect Nassau grouper have had a knock-on effect on other species, and CCMI researchers said they…