Proteomics market to grow by USD 21,749.32 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increasin… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The proteomics market size is set to grow by USD 21,749.32 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 13.05%, according to Technavio’s latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio’s reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by Product, End-user, and Geography. The reagents segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Antibodies, buffers and solutions, enzymes, kits, beads, and columns are some examples of proteomics reagents. Furthermore, these regents are used for protein purification and isolation based on specific properties, such as size, charge, or affinity. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the reagents segment of the global proteomics market. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Proteomics Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Reagents



Instruments



Services

End-user

Clinical Diagnostics



Drug Discovery



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Proteomics Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the proteomics market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Biomics Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biognosys AG, Bruker Corp., CellCarta Biosciences Inc., Creative Proteomics, DiaSorin Spa, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Geno Technology Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Merck KGaA, Olink Holding AB, Perkin Elmer Inc., Promega…