Protesters Press Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez to Save Morris Kight Residence… – Press Release

Protest Monday, June 5th; City’s Planning and Land Use Management (PLUM) Committee to hear Petition for ‘Historic Cultural Monument’ (HCM) status for LGBTQ Rights Pioneer’s residence on June 6th

Preservation-minded activists from AHF and its housing advocacy arm, Housing Is A Human Right, will stage a protest Monday June 5th targeting Los Angeles City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez at her Field Office in Glassell Park. Protesters will ask Hernandez to help preserve the residence of 20th century Los Angeles LGBTQ rights pioneer Morris Kight.

A petition for Historic Cultural Monument (HCM) status for the Kight residence will be heard by the city’s PLUM Committee on Tuesday, June 6th at 2:00 p.m. The home, on 4th Street in the Westlake neighborhood, is listed on the California Register of Historical Resources. Hernandez’s office has said she will support only the lesser ‘site of’ designation. With ‘site of’ status, the owner could – and plans to – raze the property and redevelop the site.

WHAT: PROTEST urging City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez to help save the Morris Kight residence WHEN: Monday, June 5th at 10:00 a.m. WHERE: Hon. Eunisses Hernandez’s Field Office/Glassell Park 3750 Verdugo Road, Los Angeles CA 90065

In mid-May at a prior PLUM Committee meeting, Councilmember Hernandez’s office offered an amendment to the HCM proposal calling for a ‘site of’ designation which, according to the Los Angeles Conservancy, “… will not include or protect the actual house in which LGBTQ+ history happened.”

The Conservancy also notes, “Morris Kight (1919-2003) is considered one of the founding fathers of the American LGBTQ civil rights movement. His Los Angeles residence, a modest Craftsman home in the Westlake neighborhood and a hub of LGBTQ social activity in the twentieth century helped form the backdrop to his work as an activist and gay rights pioneer.” It adds, “Kight also spearheaded the…