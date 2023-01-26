Protests attain Haiti airport and Prime Minister’s residence over police killings





Protesters and some police officers protested at the official residence of Haiti’s prime minister in the capital Port-au-Prince on Thursday, decrying recent killings of police, according to one of his advisors.

“The police officers and the protestors came here to make their voices heard. They are angry and we understand and hear them,” the advisor told CNN, requesting anonymity because he was not authorized to comment on the current situation.

Social media images appeared to show protesters outside the prime minister’s residence, and at the country’s main airport, Toussaint Louverture International.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who was returning to Haiti from a summit in Argentina on Thursday, was not at his residence during the incident. He has not commented publicly on the demonstrations.

Amid widespread insecurity and gang violence in the…