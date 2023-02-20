Protests throughout Israel as Netanyahu’s authorities introduces invoice to weaken courts



Jerusalem

CNN

—



Protesters blocked roads in cities across Israel during demonstrations Monday as the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu introduces a controversial judicial overhaul bill.

Demonstrators in Jerusalem turned the streets around the Supreme Court and Knesset into a sea of Israeli flags, which organizers were handing out before the event began.

Among the protesters were a few dozen women dressed in long red dresses and white head coverings, like handmaids in the Margaret Atwood novel “The Handmaid’s Tale,” along with drummers, horn-blowers and at least one juggler balancing an Israeli flagpole on his nose.

The Jerusalem demonstration was visibly smaller than one in the same location a week earlier, but still appeared to number in the tens of thousands.

The judicial overhaul bill is due for the first of three readings in parliament,…