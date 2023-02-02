Prove Named a User Authentication Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ 2022 S… – Press Release

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading User Authentication platform vendors.

provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading User Authentication platform vendors. Prove, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Prove as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK MatrixTM analysis of the global User Authentication market .

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Arnab Paul, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, “Prove offers a next-generation identity-verification and authentication solution titled Prove AuthTM to authenticate users and protect them from identity theft. Prove AuthTM includes modern technologies to offer a unified solution for omnichannel authentication and password-less login. Some of the key differentiators of the product include motion-based behavioral biometrics based on gait, support for cross-channel authentication, ability to run in the background, false positive rate of 1:50,000, and providing contextual information from a few moments before and after the authentication request.” Arnab adds, “The company’s ability to cater to requirements of organizations of all sizes, industry expertise, innovative and robust product strategy and roadmap, and comprehensive functional capabilities have received strong ratings across technology excellence as well as customer impact, and the company has been positioned as a technology leader in the…