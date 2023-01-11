Psychiatrist resigns within the face of ministry inertia

Dr Marc Lockhart speaks to an East End resident about the mental health facility in February 2018

(CNS): Local psychiatrist Dr Marc Lockhart has resigned in frustration as chair of the Mental Health Commission after his efforts to keep the long-awaited mental health facility project moving forward have been met with an “anaemic response”. Speaking to CNS, he said the blockage was inside the ministry as Minister Sabrina Turner, like her predecessors, was fully behind opening the centre, which is now finished, as soon as possible. But senior civil servants appear to be standing in the way.

Dr Lockhart said his concerns were not a matter of a “disgruntled individual” making complaints over infighting but a genuine exasperation as a result of the failure of government officials inside the health ministry to execute a plan for opening the facility. He said that basic but critical issues, such as how the facility will be managed and operated, who will be working in it…