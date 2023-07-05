Psychological well being facility mission delayed once more

Long-term Residential Mental Health Facility, artist’s rendition

(CNS): The opening of the much anticipated long-term residential mental health facility in East End has been delayed by another three months. Despite stating less than two months ago the project would be finished in June, Health Minister Sabrina Turner has now said the facility will not be open until September.

However, the health ministry has finally recruited a director for the Poinciana Residential Mental Health Facility on a 15-acre site at High Rock. According to a press release, the recruitment process for other staff for the facility is also underway.

In January of this year, local psychiatrist Dr Marc Lockhart resigned as chair of the Mental Health Commission due to delays on the project and what he described as the inertia of the ministry in getting the facility ready and operational. Despite his public and detailed criticisms outlining the issues that needed to be addressed, the ministry…