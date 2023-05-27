PTE Academic recognised for Student Direct Stream visas into Canada – Pearson (N… – Press Release

LONDON, May 27, 2023 /CNW/ — Pearson, the world’s leading learning company, has today received approval from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for PTE Academic to be accepted for all SDS (Student Direct Stream) applications.

PTE Academic will be accepted by the IRCC for SDS applications as of August 10, 2023.

This approval follows IRCC recognition earlier this year of PTE Core for proof of English language proficiency for Canadian permanent residency or citizenship.

SDS is an expedited study permit process for students applying to study in Canada from Antigua and Barbuda, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Senegal, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vietnam.

Latest IRCC figures for 2022 show Canada reached an all-time high for international students. As of the end of October, IRCC had processed more than 750,300 study permit applications during the 2022 calendar year.

The UK, Australian and New Zealand governments already accept PTE Academic for all visa applications. PTE Academic is also accepted by thousands of universities across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the UK and the USA. PTE can be taken at more than 400 PTE centres in 118 countries.

Andy Bird, CEO, Pearson, said: “Canada is a great place to be a student – fantastic colleges, beautiful scenery, exciting culture and nightlife. With PTE Academic now recognised for SDS purposes, I’m delighted that Pearson can help even more test takers achieve their dream of studying there.

“This recognition comes hot on the heels of PTE Core being approved for Canadian economic migration purposes earlier this year and reflects our determination to make PTE the test of choice for everybody wanting to live, work or study abroad.”

PTE brings together human expertise and the latest AI technology to deliver an English language proficiency test that is both impartial and highly accurate. AI technology is used for scoring and…