Public Invited to Los Padres Dam Alternatives Public Workshops – American Water … – Press Release

Residents are invited to learn about Alternatives Study and Provide Public Input

Representatives from engineering firm AECOM will make an informational presentation on the Los Padres Dam Alternatives Study, which was released in April 2023. There will be one workshop in-person and one virtual. The Alternatives study fulfills a requirement of an agreement between the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District, California American Water, the National Marine Fisheries Service and the State Coastal Conservancy to determine the feasibility of removing or improving the dam, which sits on the Carmel River and was constructed in 1949. After the presentation, representatives from the primary organizations that participated in the study will be available to answer questions. Feedback from the workshops will help inform additional areas of concern to study and future decision-making about the preferred alternative. Spanish language interpretation will be available at the in-person meeting on August 29th.

In-Person



What: Los Padres Dam Alternatives Public Workshop



When: Tuesday, August 29th, 2023 at 6:00-8:00pm



Where: Carmel Valley Community Youth Center



25 Ford Rd.



Carmel Valley, CA 93924

Virtual



When: September 11th, 2023 at 6:00-8:00pm



Where: https://tinyurl.com/LosPadresDam

