Public money pays for failed medical insurance system

George Town Hospital

(CNS): With many local people still either uninsured or under-insured, the government’s healthcare bill is climbing while the local health insurance sector continues to make a profit as companies cherrypick their customers. Earlier this month, Cabinet approved another CI$13.5 million of public cash to cover healthcare costs this year for indigents and for those with inadequate insurance.

This additional multi-million dollar spending comes just a month after Finance Committee approved almost CI$40 million more than initially budgeted to cover the healthcare needs of local people for the financial year 2022/23. It is now not inconceivable that by the time the 2023/24 financial year closes, the public purse could have subsidised the health insurance sector to the tune of more than $100 million.

Using the national census, which was taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and is already woefully out of date, the Economics and Statistics Office…