Public Storage Proposes to Acquire Life Storage in All-Stock Transaction – Life … – Press Release

Proposed Exchange Ratio of 0.4192 represents 19% VWAP premium; provides Life Storage shareholders with an immediate equity premium and ability to participate in enhanced growth, profitability, and value creation opportunities of the combined company

Encourages Life Storage’s Board to engage in good-faith discussions regarding the proposed value-maximizing transaction following unwillingness to date

Public Storage PSA, the nation’s leading owner, acquirer, developer, and operator of self-storage properties, today sent a letter to Mark G. Barberio, Life Storage’s Chairman, and Joseph V. Saffire, Life Storage’s CEO, copied in full below, with respect to its proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares and units of Life Storage, Inc. LSI in an all-stock transaction.

Under the terms of the proposal, first made privately to Life Storage in a January 12, 2023 letter, which is also copied in full below, holders of Life Storage shares and units would receive 0.4192 shares of Public Storage common stock for each Life Storage share or unit they own, which represents a 19% premium based on the 20-day trailing VWAPs of Public Storage and Life Storage as of February 3, 2023. The proposed transaction would be structured to be taxable to Life Storage equityholders, which would give the combined company a step-up in the tax basis of the acquired assets, providing an enhanced ability to retain free cash flow and fund future accretive growth. Public Storage’s Board of Trustees has unanimously approved the proposal.

As detailed in Public Storage’s January 12, 2023 letter, Public Storage believes a combination of the two companies will result in immediate benefits to Life Storage shareholders, and will unlock superior near-, medium- and long-term growth and value creation opportunities, including: