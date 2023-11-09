Public transport overhaul might price CI$50M : Cayman Information Service

Public buses at George Town depot

(CNS): The long awaited report from Deloitte reviewing the local transport network indicates that replacing the current mismatched private transport system with an electric government owned and managed fleet, with depots, community routes and bus lanes could cost at least $50million. But this will cut traffic by more than 20%, reduce emissions and create a reliable modern system the public will want to use.

The report which was completed and handed to Cabinet back in May but made public just this week, outlines a full overhaul of the existing private bus system and offers two options for a formal publicly owned and run network.

The first is to create a government-run public bus system that provides services to all districts and communities on Grand Cayman, where all but a few routes originate from a single central bus depot. This could include a community service originating from the depot along with designated loading locations for…