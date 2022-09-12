Public Well being experiences two COVID-related deaths

(CNS): The Public Health Department has confirmed two more “COVID-related deaths”. Health officials said that both individuals had several comorbidities. One had received two doses of the vaccination, though it was not stated when they had their last shot, while the other was unvaccinated. Since the first case of the virus in March 2020, there have been 31 deaths attributed to the coronavirus in the Cayman Islands. Officials no longer report the details of the pandemic due to the significant reduction in the number of people seeking official PCR tests.

Public reporting is now limited to the number of people in hospital who are positive for COVID-19 and any deaths. “Any notable increases in hospitalisations, as well as any new deaths, will be announced to the public immediately,” officials added.

According to the last official numbers, despite a surge of infections on Cayman Brac last week as kids returned to school, the number of new COVID-19 hospital…