Public works filling gaps in workforce coaching

Demiya Ramoon, a 2023 Level 3 graduate of the Construction Trades Apprenticeship Programme

(CNS): With a very limited number of local companies offering any kind of apprenticeships for young people to learn vocational skills, the Public Works Department (PWD) is continuing with its own publicly funded programme and has opened an application portal for its popular Construction Trades Apprenticeship Programme.

Since 2014, the programme has offered training to selected Caymanians in 12 areas, including carpentry, plumbing, masonry, electrical and air-conditioning. To be eligible, potential apprentices must be Caymanian and between the ages of 16 and 29.

It lasts from one to three years, with each year featuring a new level of training, and apprentices are encouraged to complete at least two years of the programme. PWD provides all necessary supplies — boots, uniforms, safety equipment, tools — to selected apprentices, along with a small stipend.

Registration for…