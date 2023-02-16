PUDO Inc. announces updates to the Company’s stock options – PUDO (OTC:PDPTF) – Press Release

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ – PUDO Inc. (“PUDO” or “the Company”) PDO PDPTF, North America’s only carrier neutral parcel pick-up and drop-off network, is pleased to announce that the Company granted stock options to an employee pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan.

A total of 1,357,350 options were issued to an employee of the Company with a grant date of February 13, 2023, at a price of $0.80 per share. The options will vest quarterly over a four-year period and expire on January 3, 2027.

