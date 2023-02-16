PUDO Inc. announces updates to the Company’s stock options – PUDO (OTC:PDPTF) – Press Release

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ – PUDO Inc. (“PUDO” or “the Company”) PDO PDPTF, North America’s only carrier neutral parcel pick-up and drop-off network, is pleased to announce that the Company granted stock options to an employee pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan.

A total of 1,357,350 options were issued to an employee of the Company with a grant date of February 13, 2023, at a price of $0.80 per share. The options will vest quarterly over a four-year period and expire on January 3, 2027.

For more information, please visit www.pudoinc.com or www.pudopoint.com.

About PUDO Inc.

PUDO Inc. is North America’s only carrier-neutral parcel pick-up and drop-off counter Network, conceived to resolve the last-mile parcel-traffic-control gridlock that challenges North America’s $827B retail e-commerce sector, and eliminate over $6B in door-dropped parcel theft, annually.

PUDO’s team of logistics and parcel traffic management experts have created a plug-and-play, pay-as-you-go platform and Network of parcel pick-up and drop-off storefront counters known as PUDOpoint Counters, strategically located very near to where people live, work and play.

The PUDO model reduces or eliminates crippling last-mile related expenses for online retailers, marketplaces and carrier/delivery partners, with fulfillment and distribution solutions that include parcel storage and consolidation for click-and-collect deliveries, online returns, and the nearly 35% of e-commerce parcels that are undeliverable on first attempt.

Membership in the PUDOpoint Counters Network program offers consumers ‘parcel receipt certainty’, early/late/weekend pick-up and return convenience, 100% elimination of door-drop parcel theft, and a mobile home-away-from-home address Network that goes wherever they do.

The PUDOpoint Counters Network provides all carriers, retailers, and consumers with badly needed cost controls, choice, and convenience. 

