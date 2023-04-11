Pulse Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Market to Reach US$ 851.04 million, … – Press Release

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the report by Growth Plus Reports, the global pulse electromagnetic field therapy devices market was valued at US$ 422.20 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 851.04 million, registering a revenue CAGR of 8.1% by 2031.

The global pulse electromagnetic field therapy devices market was valued and expected to rise with a significant revenue share during the forecast period. Devices for pulse electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy are medical tools that stimulate the body’s cells and tissues using electromagnetic fields. These tools support the body’s healing mechanisms while enhancing circulation and reducing inflammation.

Pulse Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 422.20 million Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 851.04 million Growth Rate CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Device, Application, End User, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in Pulse Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Market:

In March 2023, to commercialize its flagship product, SofPulse, in Taiwan, Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a medical device business renowned for its efficient pain management solutions, said it is close to receiving approval for a Taiwan FDA (TFDA) License for Medical Devices.

Key Takeaways:

Aging populations globally and more knowledge of pulse electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy devices

The prevalence of diseases like arthritis, osteoporosis, and fibromyalgia is increasing in demand.

Growing awareness of PCC among healthcare providers and patients is increasing the market demand.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

