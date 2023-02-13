PUMA Joins Zero100 to Find Industry-wide Solutions to Reduce Carbon Emissions in… – Press Release

Sports company PUMA has joined Zero100, a community of industry leaders which aims to reduce carbon emissions from the supply chain through digitization, to take the next step after the company announced significant carbon emission cuts last year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005238/en/

Sports company PUMA has joined Zero100, a community of industry leaders which aims reduce carbon emissions from the supply chain through digitization, to take the next step after the company announced significant carbon emission cuts last year. (Photo: Business Wire)

In 2022, PUMA announced that it was on track to meet its climate targets and that it had reduced its own carbon emissions by 88% and those coming from its supply chain by 12% between 2017 and 2021, even though its business grew strongly during the same period. When it comes to shared supply chains, however, PUMA believes that more cooperation is needed in the industry to sharply reduce carbon emissions and reach global climate goals.

“Fighting climate change as we simultaneously attempt to make our supply chain more agile and responsive to changing consumer needs is not something any business can achieve alone,” said Anne-Laure Descours, PUMA’s Chief Sourcing Officer. “By joining forces with like-minded companies, we can scale and accelerate our combined positive impact and live up to our mission to be forever better.”

Zero100 offers access to proprietary thought leadership and research. Through its reports, events, content and connections, Zero100 helps its members accelerate progress on critical initiatives.

“At Zero100, we are committed to supporting supply chain transformation that enables both business success and the long-term protection of vital resources. Innovating to achieve more equitable and agile supply chains is a challenge that, when overcome, will generate positive impact on a global scale,” said Zero100 CEO Olly…