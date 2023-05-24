PUMA Made 7 Out of 10 Products from Better Materials In 2022 – Press Release

Sports company PUMA made 7 out of 10 products from better materials in 2022, according to the company’s Sustainability Report 2022, as it further scaled up the use of recycled materials.

Better materials, such as cotton and viscose from certified sources or recycled polyester, have a smaller environmental footprint in terms of CO 2 emissions and allow PUMA to improve its environmental impact across its product range. Since 2017, we have been able to reduce PUMA’s CO 2 emissions from materials by 32%. Overall CO 2 emissions could be reduced by 7%*, despite a significant growth in sales..

“Our Forever Better strategy aims to make PUMA better across the entire value chain, whether it comes to materials, carbon emissions, circularity or human rights,” said Anne-Laure Descours, Chief Sourcing Officer at PUMA. “We know there is still a lot of work to be done, but we are encouraged by the progress we made last year.”

While PUMA, which is on track to reach its goal of making 9 out of 10 products with better materials by 2025, continued to power 100%* of its offices, stores and warehouses with renewable energy in 2022, its suppliers also increased the use of renewable energy in the supply chain, where most of PUMA’s carbon emissions originate.

PUMA’s core suppliers, which represent approximately 80% of PUMA’s production volume, more than doubled their consumption of renewable energy in just one year, from 0.2% in 2017 to 11% in 2022. This was achieved through the installation of large-scale solar power systems at selected suppliers and the purchase of renewable energy certificates. By 2025, PUMA aims to more than double this figure…