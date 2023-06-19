Pure Wafer’s Dr. Ardy Sidhwa Named 2023 Inductee to Arkansas Academy of Electric… – Press Release

Pure Wafer, America’s number one supplier of silicon solutions and services – including prime grade, wafer reclaim products – to the world’s top semiconductor manufacturers and semiconductor equipment makers, announced today that Dr. Ardy Sidhwa, vice president of Operations, has been named a 2023 Inductee to the Arkansas Academy of Electrical Engineering (AAEE). 14 finalists, including Dr. Sidhwa, were inducted into the Academy at the AAEE’s annual awards banquet in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Arkansas Academy of Electrical Engineering was founded on December 8, 1980, by the Department of Electrical Engineering. Charter Members are eminent Electrical Engineers as well as eminent graduates of the Electrical Engineering curricula of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with at least twenty years of service prior to selection to membership.

The 2023 inductees are recognized for their work and their service to the field of electrical engineering, including their service to the Arkansas Electrical Engineering Department and who support the field of Electrical Engineering both as practitioners and as citizens. The Academy also recognizes the inductee’s role in strengthening interest in the field and in encouraging the dedication of students to Electrical Engineering by providing advisory guidance and counsel at the call of the Department Chairman, Faculty, or students. Finally, the Academy recognizes the inductees for their efforts in encouraging personal, and corporate, support to enhance equipment, technology, and facilities for the advancement of the Electrical Engineering Department of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

“We are thrilled to learn of Ardy’s induction into the Arkansas Academy of Electrical Engineering,” commented S. Mark Borowicz, CEO, Pure Wafer. “His leadership, guidance and expertise have been…