Purple Cross goals to make faculties extra resilient

CIRC Director Jondo Obi (left) with Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Red Cross has launched a new project to help improve the resilience of local schools against natural events, including hurricanes. CIRC has received CI$350,000 for Resilience Initiative for Students and Educators (RISE) from the European Union’s RESEMBID Programme and will be working in partnership with the Ministry of Education and the Department of Education Services to help schools adapt to extreme and recurrent natural events.

Two areas of focus have been identified. The first is the development and provision of a resilience curriculum consisting of a digital resource library for school teachers containing age-appropriate videos, lesson plans, and other resources to teach resilience in a culturally appropriate way.

The second aim is to establish a cadre of teachers and staff trained as qualified First Aid instructors, who will then train additional…