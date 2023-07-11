Putnam Investments Announces 19(a) Notices for Closed-End Municipal Funds – Putn… – Press Release

The 19(a) monthly distribution notices for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust PMM and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust PMO are now available. These informational notices provide further details on the sources of the funds’ monthly distributions and follows the most recent distribution announcement.

The table below provides an estimate of the sources of the Fund’s current distribution and its cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date. Amounts are expressed on a per share of common stock basis, and as a percentage of the distribution amount.

Estimated sources & percentages of distributions Ticker Time period Per share distribution (Jul.) Net investment income Short-term capital gains Long-term capital gains Return of capital Net investment income Short-term capital gains Long-term capital gains Return of capital PMM (FYE 10/31) Current month $ 0.0238 $ 0.0164 $ – $ – $ 0.0074 68.9% 0.0% 0.0% 31.1% Fiscal YTD $ 0.2552 $ 0.1691 $ – $ – $ 0.0861 66.3% 0.0% 0.0% 33.7% PMO (FYE 4/30) Current month $ 0.0350 $ 0.0215 $ – $ – $ 0.0135 61.4% 0.0% 0.0% 38.6% Fiscal YTD $ 0.1050 $ 0.0644 $ – $ – $ 0.0406 61.3% 0.0% 0.0% 38.7%

The table below provides information regarding distributions and total return performance for various periods.