Putnam Investments Announces 19(a) Notices for Closed-End Municipal Funds – Putn… – Press Release

The 19(a) monthly distribution notices for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust PMM and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust PMO are now available. These informational notices provide further details on the sources of the funds’ monthly distributions and follows the most recent distribution announcement.

The table below provides an estimate of the sources of the Fund’s current distribution and its cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date. Amounts are expressed on a per share of common stock basis, and as a percentage of the distribution amount.

Estimated sources & percentages of distributions
Ticker Time period

Per share distribution (Jul.)

 

Net investment income

 

Short-term capital gains

 

Long-term capital gains

 

Return of capital

 

Net investment income

 

Short-term capital gains

 

Long-term capital gains

 

Return of capital
PMM (FYE 10/31) Current month

$ 0.0238

 

$ 0.0164

 

$ –

 

$ –

 

$ 0.0074

 

68.9%

 

0.0%

 

0.0%

 

31.1%
Fiscal YTD

$ 0.2552

 

$ 0.1691

 

$ –

 

$ –

 

$ 0.0861

 

66.3%

 

0.0%

 

0.0%

 

33.7%
PMO (FYE 4/30) Current month

$ 0.0350

 

$ 0.0215

 

$ –

 

$ –

 

$ 0.0135

 

61.4%

 

0.0%

 

0.0%

 

38.6%
Fiscal YTD

$ 0.1050

 

$ 0.0644

 

$ –

 

$ –

 

$ 0.0406

 

61.3%

 

0.0%

 

0.0%

 

38.7%

The table below provides information regarding distributions and total return performance for various periods.

Data as of 6/30/2023
Annualized Cumulative

