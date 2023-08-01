Putnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Putnam Ma… – Press Release

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions on July 26, 2023.

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS* EX



DATE RECORD



DATE PAYMENT



DATE Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust PIM (CUSIP: 746909-10-0) $0.0220 per share 8/23/23 8/24/23 9/1/23 9/21/23 9/22/23 10/2/23 Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust PMM (CUSIP: 746823-10-3) $0.0238 per share 8/23/23 8/24/23 9/1/23 9/21/23 9/22/23 10/2/23 Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust PMO (CUSIP: 746922-10-3) $0.0350 per share 8/23/23 8/24/23 9/1/23 9/21/23 9/22/23 10/2/23 Putnam Premier Income Trust PPT (CUSIP: 746853-10-0) $0.0260 per share 8/23/23 8/24/23 9/1/23 9/21/23 9/22/23 10/2/23

* Distributions may be comprised of ordinary and/or tax-exempt income, net capital gains and/or a return of capital of your investment in the Fund.

The funds periodically provide fund-related information on their websites. The following information will be available for each fund at putnam.com at the frequencies indicated: (1) Full holdings will be available monthly beginning on the 8th business day after the end of each month; (2) Top 10 holdings and additional portfolio statistics will be available monthly, approximately 15 days after month-end.

19(a) DISCLOSURES

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam estimates that $0.0158 per share of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust’s dividend is paid from accumulated net investment income, and $0.0062 per share represents a return of capital. These estimates and the sources of the fund’s dividends and distributions are determined…