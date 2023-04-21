Putnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates for Open-End Funds – Press Release

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

  Ex Date    

 

 

Regular Distribution Per Share

 

 

 

 
Fund   Record Date   Pay Date  

Class B

 

Class C

 

Class M

 

Class R

 

Class Y

 

Class R5

 

Class R6
     

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Putnam High Yield Fund  

4/21/2023

 

4/25/2023

  

PHYBX

 

PHYLX

 

PHYMX

 

PFJAX

 

PHAYX

 

N/A

 

PHYUX
 

*Investment Income Distribution:

  

0.0180

 

0.0180

 

0.0200

 

0.0200

 

0.0220

 

N/A

 

0.0220
 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Putnam Income Fund  

4/21/2023

 

4/25/2023

  

PNCBX

 

PUICX

 

PNCMX

 

PIFRX

 

PNCYX

 

PINFX

 

PINHX
 

*Investment Income Distribution:

  

0.0170

 

0.0180

 

0.0200

 

0.0200

 

0.0220

 

0.0220

 

0.0230
 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Putnam Multi-Asset Income Fund  

4/21/2023

 

4/25/2023

  

N/A

 

PMICX

 

N/A

 

PMIRX

 

PMIYX

 

PMILX

 

PMIVX
 

*Investment Income Distribution:

  

N/A

 

0.0130

 

N/A

 

0.0170

 

0.0210

 

0.0210

