Putnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates for Open-End Funds – Press Release

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
|Ex Date
|
|
|
Regular Distribution Per Share
|
|
|
|
|Fund
|Record Date
|Pay Date
|
Class B
|
|
Class C
|
|
Class M
|
|
Class R
|
|
Class Y
|
|
Class R5
|
|
Class R6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Putnam High Yield Fund
|
4/21/2023
|
|
4/25/2023
|
PHYBX
|
|
PHYLX
|
|
PHYMX
|
|
PFJAX
|
|
PHAYX
|
|
N/A
|
|
PHYUX
|
*Investment Income Distribution:
|
0.0180
|
|
0.0180
|
|
0.0200
|
|
0.0200
|
|
0.0220
|
|
N/A
|
|
0.0220
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Putnam Income Fund
|
4/21/2023
|
|
4/25/2023
|
PNCBX
|
|
PUICX
|
|
PNCMX
|
|
PIFRX
|
|
PNCYX
|
|
PINFX
|
|
PINHX
|
*Investment Income Distribution:
|
0.0170
|
|
0.0180
|
|
0.0200
|
|
0.0200
|
|
0.0220
|
|
0.0220
|
|
0.0230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Putnam Multi-Asset Income Fund
|
4/21/2023
|
|
4/25/2023
|
N/A
|
|
PMICX
|
|
N/A
|
|
PMIRX
|
|
PMIYX
|
|
PMILX
|
|
PMIVX
|
*Investment Income Distribution:
|
N/A
|
|
0.0130
|
|
N/A
|
|
0.0170
|
|
0.0210
|
|
0.0210