PXG LPGA Tour Professional Celine Boutier Claims Back-to-back Wins – Press Release

PXG Pro and Major Champion Celine Boutier Finishes on Top at the FREED GROUP Women’s Scottish Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Following her major victory at the Amundi Evian Championship, PXG LPGA Tour Professional Celine Boutier continued her title run with another impressive finish. Boutier found herself back in a familiar spot at the top of the leaderboard on Sunday, finishing the week at 15-under to clinch the win at the FREED GROUP Women’s Scottish Open.

“What a tremendous accomplishment for PXG Pro Celine Boutier,” said PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons. “She is an absolute force to be reckoned with and we couldn’t be happier to see her back in the winner’s circle. Congratulations, Celine!”

“These last two weeks really are a dream come true. I have worked so hard and I am so incredibly grateful to the people and partners who have supported me along the way,” LPGA Tour Champion Celine Boutier shared. “PXG saw my potential in college, supported me in my transition to playing professionally, and continues to stand beside me today. I am thrilled to celebrate another win as part of the PXG Troops.”

Shooting in the 60’s in the last eight tournament rounds, Boutier’s win at the FREED GROUP Women’s Scottish Open is her fifth LPGA Tour victory.

What’s in Celine Boutier’s Bag:

