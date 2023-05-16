PyroGenesis Announces 2023 First Quarter Results – PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PY… – Press Release

MONTREAL, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) PYR PYR 8PY, a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which are geared to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG), is pleased to announce today its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2023.

“The Company remains intensely focused on its goal of demonstrating its expertise and capturing greater market share across the broad industrial decarbonization landscape, and more specifically around the refined strategic verticals that the company introduced in Q4, namely Energy Transition & Emissions Reduction, Commodity Security & Optimization, and Waste Remediation,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and President of PyroGenesis.

“Our backlog of signed and/or awarded contracts remains strong, at $30.6 million. Our belief in both our strategy and our technology has never been stronger, and the expanding interest from customers throughout the world and in fast-moving industries speaks not just to our potential, but to our immediate future,” continued Mr. Pascali. “Our recent relationship with the New Zealand Trust for the Destruction of Synthetic Refrigerants – who have made PyroGenesis’ SPARC™ waste destruction system central to their efforts to safely reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout New Zealand – and the rapidly developing interest within the additive manufacturing industry for our metal powders, as noted in our Outlook, are to us the ultimate expressions of this belief.”

“The industrial world is changing, and while our quarterly revenues may fluctuate in this continued period of inflationary and logistical pressures, our customer-ready solutions will only gain more visibility as heavy industry races to meet decarbonization goals or maintain a competitive advantage,” Mr. Pascali added.

The…