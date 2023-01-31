Q-SYS to Support Spatial Audio for Microsoft Teams Rooms – Press Release

Q-SYS software-based Platform drives elevated experiences for hybrid meeting spaces

Q-SYS is pleased to support spatial audio capabilities for Microsoft Teams Rooms, including Signature Teams Rooms.

For systems utilizing certified Q-SYS audio, video and control processing in Teams Rooms environments, users can now experience spatial audio allowing the audio of the remote participants to come from the direction of where the specific person talking is located on the screen, creating a more immersive and natural experience for in-room participants. Furthermore, the spatial audio feature with Teams Rooms can be supported at the software level via Q-SYS Designer Software, eliminating the need for additional hardware.

“Spatial audio support is yet another example of our growing partnership between Q-SYS and Microsoft to deliver features and solutions that elevate equitable collaboration experiences in high-impact spaces, including Signature Teams Rooms,” says Jason Moss, Vice President Corporate Development and Alliances, Q-SYS. “Because of the software architecture of Q-SYS, we can quickly adapt the Platform to offer this new feature. Furthermore, with a large portfolio of certified Teams Rooms space configurations on the market, users can design with confidence, as an expression of the benefit that the certification work Q-SYS does for them.”

“We are pleased to continue innovating with Q-SYS to offer optimized solutions, like spatial audio, that enhance collaboration within Teams Rooms environments,” says Albert Kooiman, Senior Director of Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification at Microsoft. “We are always looking for solutions to bridge the gap between people working remotely and those in the office, and with spatial audio, users can enjoy a richer meeting experience that can help reduce meeting fatigue.”

See spatial audio demonstrated in a Q-SYS certified Teams Rooms at ISE 2023 at the Q-SYS stand 2V400. For more information, please…