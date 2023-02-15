Q1 2023 Israel Buy Now Pay Later Market Report: 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, En… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Israel Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics – Q1 2023 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The BNPL payment industry in Israel has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration.

According to the publisher, BNPL payments in the country are expected to grow by 55.0% on an annual basis to reach US$1,090.7 million in 2023.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Israel remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 31.6% during 2023-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$703.8 million in 2022 to reach US$4,311.8 million by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

It breaks down market opportunity by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Israel. KPIs in both value and volume term help in getting in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Companies Mentioned

Splitit

Jifiti

Sunbit Israel

Charge After

Fundbox

Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later industry in Israel through 57 tables and 71 charts. Below is a summary of key market…