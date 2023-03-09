Q5id Names Todd Bryant Senior Vice President of Engineering – Press Release

Q5id, Inc. announced Todd Bryant as the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Engineering to oversee the architecture and implementation of all software systems design, support, research and development and cloud deployment, as well as the design and development of inimitable cyber security applications that define Q5id as the leader of cyber security solutions.

HILLSBORO, Ore., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Q5id, Inc. announced Todd Bryant as the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Engineering to oversee the architecture and implementation of all software systems design, support, research and development and cloud deployment, as well as the design and development of inimitable cyber security applications that define Q5id as the leader of cyber security solutions. A technology veteran with more than 30 years of hands-on experience, Bryant brings deep expertise in cyber security, video, video streaming, information technologies, and cloud architecture to Q5id.

“Bryant’s impressive track record of leadership in both engineering and cyber security executive leadership roles make him the ideal person to lead our engineering efforts,” said Q5id President of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Marcotte. “As SVP of Engineering, he will help us anticipate and serve the emerging needs of identity management and play a leading role in creating and executing the technical vision to exponentially grow our business.”

Most recently, Bryant served as the Vice President of Engineering and Development for Arena Edge where he led a team of engineers and other staff to improve productivity and streamline the cloud architecture improving stability and scalability.

Bryant also served as the Vice President of Engineering at Otter Networks where he directed development teams on multiple projects simultaneously using agile methodologies and devised and incorporated AWS systems architecture to distribute audio and video segments along with…