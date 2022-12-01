Qatar World Cup chief says between 400 and 500 migrant employees have died in initiatives related to the event





CNN

—



World Cup chief Hassan Al-Thawadi said that between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died as a result of work done on projects connected to the tournament – a greater figure than Qatari officials have cited previously.

In an interview with Piers Morgan which aired on TalkTV on Monday, Al-Thawadi was asked about the number of fatalities among migrant workers as a result of the work to prepare Qatar for the tournament.

Al-Thawadi said three had died in incidents directly connected with construction of the stadiums, and 37 deaths were attributed to other reasons.

Pressed by Morgan about number of deaths among migrant works in the wider efforts to get Qatar ready for the World Cup, he said: “The estimate is around 400, between 400 and 500.”

“I don’t have the exact number, that’s something that’s been discussed. One death is too many, it’s as…