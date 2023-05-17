QBE North America Provides Tips to Help Businesses Prepare for Hurricane Season – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season on June 1 serves as an important reminder for businesses to ensure they are prepared for severe storms. This year, the hurricane experts at Colorado State University have predicted 13 named storms and six hurricanes — two of which will be Category 3 (winds 111 to 130 mph) or higher. To help businesses guard against the risk, insurance leader QBE North America is offering tips for protecting employees, property, and assets.

“Preparing for hurricanes and other types of severe storms is not just a good idea, it’s a necessity,” said Monique McQueen, Vice President of Property Claims at QBE North America. “Besides bringing high winds, storms are dropping more rain and causing more water damage. Hurricanes like Ida in 2021, which traveled from Louisiana up through New England, can have a significant impact well beyond coastal areas traditionally considered most at risk. Businesses must take the initiative to mitigate the losses associated with these natural disasters.”

Companies should be sure to have a disaster response and business continuity plan that is up to date and shared with key staff at least annually. As part of the plan, QBE suggests the following actions to help businesses prepare their employees and property prior to hurricane season: